Local agencies say KC area could welcome 625 Afghan refugees
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Resettlement agencies in the Kansas City area have told the federal government that they have the capacity to welcome 625 refugees from Afghanistan.
Three organizations designated by the U.S. State Department as resettlement agencies submitted the figure in a proposal to the agency in late August, The Kansas City Star reports. The agencies are Della Lamb Community Center, Jewish Vocational Services and Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.
But Della Lamb Executive Director Ryan Hudnall said the figure is subject to change depending on who chooses to come to Kansas and who has existing relationships in the area.
Catholic Charities has agreed to receive 85 Afghan refugees, but spokesperson Carol Cowdrey said the number is likely to grow. It already has settled three families.
President Joe Biden in May raised the overall cap on refugees from the historic low set by former President Donald Trump's administration to 62,500. Biden said his goal was to boost the cap to 125,000 starting in October.
Hudnall said the situation is further complicated by the fact that agencies may receive as little as 24 hours' notice to receive someone evacuated from Afghanistan.
Kansas agrees to $1.9M for attorneys who fought voting law
TOPEKA, Kan. | Kansas appears likely to pay $1.9 million to attorneys who succeeded in getting the federal courts to strike down a state law requiring new voters to show papers documenting their U.S. citizenship when registering.
Attorneys for the state and lawyers for Kansas residents challenging the law in two federal lawsuits agreed to the amount during negotiations. They filed a joint request Friday to have U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sign off.
The attorneys suing the Kansas secretary of state's office over the law would receive $1.53 million to cover their fees and another $370,000 for expenses. The lawyers had sought more than $3.3 million.
The law was championed by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who led former President Donald Trump's now-defunct voter fraud commission. Kobach was a leading source for Trump's unsubstantiated claim that millions of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally may have voted in the 2016 election.
The lawsuits argued that the proof-of-citizenship requirement denied voting rights to thousands of citizens while doing little or nothing to stop fraud. Robinson and a federal appeals court agreed, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined last year to intervene.
Kobach represented himself in much of the litigation. He left office after losing the 2018 governor's race but is running for Kansas attorney general in 2022.
Worker killed in industrial accident at Iowa pork plant
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa | A worker died early Friday in an industrial accident at a pork processing plant in north-central Iowa, according to Prestage Foods of Iowa.
The incident happened early Friday morning during the overnight shit at Prestage Foods' plant in Eagle Grove, the company said in a statement. The company said 57-year-old company mechanic Jeffrey Leonardi was "performing routine maintenance duties" when he was killed. Company officials did not give details of the fatal accident.
Prestage Foods CEO Jere Null said in the statement that Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have been notified and the company will cooperate in that investigation.
"In addition, we are conducting an internal investigation," Null said.
The plant is located about 75 miles northwest of Des Moines.
The plant was the site of another employee fatality earlier this year, when 50-year-old Wayne Smith, of Fort Dodge, was fatally stabbed, reportedly by another worker, in February. Authorities have charged Lukouxs Brown, of Fort Dodge, with first-degree murder in that case. Brown was found not mentally competent to stand trial by a judge in April and turned over to the Iowa Department of Corrections' Medical and Classification Center.
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts said state will fight vaccine mandate
LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he plans to join other Republican governors in challenging President Joe Biden's sweeping new vaccine requirement in court.
Ricketts said on FOX News Sunday that Nebraska's attorney general has been consulting with other attorneys general who believe the federal government is overstepping its authority by mandating that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. The roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.
"This is really going to create huge problems for all small businesses and for our American workers. and again, you shouldn't have to make the choice of keeping your job or getting a jab in the arm," Ricketts said.
In Nebraska, Ricketts has encouraged people to get vaccinated and wear masks but he has resisted mandates to do either.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has risen over the past two weeks from 715.14 new cases per day on Aug. 27 to 822.86 new cases per day on Friday as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus spreads.
Ricketts said he is focused on making sure hospitals have enough capacity to handle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which he believes they do.
In recent weeks, the state has taken a couple of steps to ease the burden on hospitals by waiving some state licensing laws and regulations and putting limits on some elective surgeries. The state also reopened its transfer center to help Nebraska hospitals find places to send patients who need additional care.
