Police ID man killed
in crash while walking
on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Police have identified a man killed when he was hit by a car as he walked in a northbound lane of Interstate 435 in Kansas City.
Ronald Jackson, 56, of Kansas City, died in the crash that happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near Front Street, police said. Investigators have said a northbound car on I-435 entered a construction zone, which narrowed travel to a single lane in which Jackson was walking.
Investigators said Jackson was wearing all dark clothing at the time of the crash and that the car’s driver didn’t see him until it was too late.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wichita police ID
man killed in crash
while fleeing police
WICHITA, Kan. | Wichita police have identified a man who died in a crash near Park City while he was fleeing from officers.
Gabriel Christian Seim, 28, died Wednesday after his small sport utility vehicle sped away from a traffic stop and collided with a pickup truck, police said.
Before the traffic stop, officers had received a report of Seim selling drugs while armed, police spokesman Charley Davidson said. Officers who spotted Seim’s vehicle pulled him over and said he sped away when officers ordered him out the vehicle. Davidson said police found possible evidence of drugs in Seim’s car after the crash.
The 43-year-old driver of the pickup was hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.
Iowa pork producer: We need year-round immigrant workers
DES MOINES, Iowa | A top Iowa pork producer is pushing federal lawmakers to allow immigrant workers to stay on the job year-round.
A spokeswoman for Iowa Select Farms — the state’s largest pork producer — told U.S. senators during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday that seasonal employment currently allowed under a federal visa program is insufficient to meet the industry’s needs, the Des Moines Register reported.
Farmers and meatpacking plants are facing severe labor shortages and need immigrant workers to be able to work year-round, said spokeswoman Jen Sorenson.
“If the labor shortage is not addressed, it could lead to farms and packing plants shutting down, causing serious financial harm to the communities in which they operate,” said Sorenson, who’s also president of the National Pork Producers Council.
Wednesday’s hearing focused on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would provide a pathway to legal status for more than 1 million undocumented farmworkers. The U.S. House passed the bill in March.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, also testified at the hearing.
While Sorenson praised the legislation’s call for year-round visas, she urged lawmakers to lift its cap on the number of those visas, saying that would force producers to “compete against one another for the same limited number of year-round visas.”
Nebraska patrol
says three killed in
crash were siblings
WAHOO, Neb. | An 18-year-old driver and two children killed in a crash in eastern Nebraska were siblings from Wahoo, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a rural intersection north of Wahoo, killing 18-year-old Monica Chohon, 11-year-old James Chohon and 7-year-old Andrew Chohon, according to the patrol.
Investigators had initially said that Monica Chohon was driving a car that also carried her sibling and proceeded into the intersection only after an eastbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 77 also stopped, even though traffic on the highway has no stop signs.
But the patrol later determined the car only slowed to avoid a collision after seeing Chohon’s car driving into the intersection. Investigators said Chohon’s car was then hit by a pickup truck also traveling on the highway, killing her and her younger siblings.
All three died at the scene. The patrol did not say how the three were related. Investigators said the 40-year-old Fremont man driving the pickup was not injured.
—From AP reports
