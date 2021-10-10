Fatal shooting reported at Riverside gas station
RIVERSIDE, Mo. | Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a convenience store Saturday in a Kansas City suburb.
The Riverside, Missouri, Police Department said the shooting was reported Saturday afternoon at a QuikTrip gas station located at 4600 NW Gateway Avenue, according to the Kansas City Star. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot near a vehicle parked by the gas pumps.
The victim died at the scene. His name and age wasn’t immediately identified.
Police said they were questioning someone in connection with the shooting Saturday.
Texas woman dies in crash but others had minor injuries
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. | A 55-year-old Texas woman died after a vehicle she was riding in drove off the highway in south-central Kansas and rolled Saturday afternoon.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened along U.S. Highway 81 in Sumner County shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Wichita Eagle reports the 2008 Nissan Sentra that Irene Vazquez De Salinas was riding in wound up in a line of trees after it struck a culvert and rolled.
Vazquez De Salinas of Pharr, Texas, was killed in the crash, but four other people in the car sustained only minor injuries. The 64-year-old Texas woman driving the car and two 18-year-old passengers didn’t have to be taken to the hospital after the crash.
Man found guilty of murder in Marshalltown killing
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa | A jury has convicted a man first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of another man last year in Marshalltown.
Mustafa Muhammad, 31, of Marshalltown, was convicted Wednesday of the murder count, as well as a count of reckless use of a firearm, for the March 2020 death of 27-year-old Blake Thomas.
Police said a 37-year-old woman also suffered a minor injury in the shooting.
Muhammad has claimed the shooting was in self-defense. He faces a mandatory life term in prison when he’s sentenced next month.
Woman drowns while canoeing on western Nebraska river
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. | A woman drowned while canoeing on the North Platte River near Scottsbluff in western Nebraska.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said the canoe the woman and her husband were using overturned Friday afternoon near Scottsbluff’s wastewater treatment facility.
The woman’s husband reported the drowning. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the man initially struggled to reach his wife in the water, but once he did he administered CPR.
Overman did not immediately release the name or age of the woman who died. An autopsy is planned.
—From AP reports
