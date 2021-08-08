One dead, one injured in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | One person was killed and another injured Sunday in a Kansas City, Missouri shooting, police said.
Police responding to reports of a shooting found two victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, The Kansas City Star reported.
One victim was declared dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police have not yet released the names of the victims or details on the shooting suspect.
Kansas teenager hit by car while bicycling dies
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. | A Kansas teenager hit by a vehicle while riding her bicycle died Saturday, police said.
The 16-year-old Leavenworth girl was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being struck early Saturday, The Kansas City Star reported. She later died.
Police have not yet identified the teenager.
Investigators believe the girl was riding her bike when she was hit from behind.
Police arrested a 27-year-old woman Sunday in connection to the hit-and-run. Charges have not yet been filed.
Man charged in killing of Iowa prison staffers pleads guilty
ANAMOSA, Iowa | One of two inmates accused of killing a prison nurse and correctional officer during an escape attempt pleaded guilty Friday to murder and other counts and confessed in court to fatally beating both with a hammer.
Thomas Woodard Jr., 38, pleaded guilty in Jones County to two counts of first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping and one count of attempted murder. Woodard and his co-defendant, 29-year-old Michael Dutcher, had each pleaded not guilty in April to the counts in the March 23 deaths of nurse Lorena Schulte, 50, and correctional officer Robert McFarland, 46.
Investigators have said the pair used hammers to beat Schulte and McFarland to death and to seriously injure an inmate who tried to stop the attack at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The inmates also are accused of briefly holding another female employee as a hostage.
Woodard, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit and a heavy bulletproof vest, showed no emotion Friday as he answered dozens of questions from the judge about his role in the killings. He replied to most with a simple “Yes,” including when he was asked if he had hit McFarland several times in the back of his head with a hammer and whether he hit Schulte at least twice in the face with the same hammer.
Woodard confirmed he intended to kill the correctional officer, but balked when asked if he intended to kill Schulte.
“I was simply trying to stop her from calling for help,” he said.
The only emotion Woodard displayed came as a defiant flash of anger when the judge asked if he intended to kill the inmate who tried to stop the attack, saying the injured inmate “is a snitch and a pedophile, and I had every intention of killing him. I wish I’d hit him one more time.”
Woodard’s motive in pleading to the original counts was not made clear during the hearing. Woodard, who was serving at least 17 years for armed robbery when the killings took place, now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. As part of his plea, officials stated he would be transferred to the Nebraska prison system to serve out his sentence there.
Nebraska voter ID ballot drive begins gathering signatures
OMAHA, Neb. | A campaign to require a government-issued photo identification to vote in Nebraska has started collecting signatures to place the issue on the 2022 general election ballot.
Citizens for Voter ID said it started gathering signatures Thursday. State lawmakers have repeatedly rejected attempts to pass a voter identification law, prompting campaign organizers to seek voter approval for a state constitutional amendment.
"The people of Nebraska are often referred to as the second house and our committee is making sure that their voice is heard over those of the special interests with influence in the Capitol," said Republican state Sen. Julie Slama, of Sterling, one of the petition sponsors.
If the measure passes, lawmakers in the officially nonpartisan Legislature would have to determine details about the policy, including what would count as valid identification. They would also need to decide how the law would apply to people who vote by mail and how the state would provide free IDs to those who don't have one.
The push in Nebraska follows other conservative states that have enacted ID requirements to vote at the polls, even though there's scant evidence of fraudulent voting. Some states have started targeting mail-in ballots as well, including Florida and Georgia. Nebraska is one of 14 states, plus the District of Columbia, which don't impose any identification requirement to vote.
For those that have, the requirements vary. Some states mandate photo identifications, while others allow non-photo identifications and still others offer alternatives to an ID card, such as having a poll worker vouch for the voter.
In Nebraska, petition circulators need to collect signatures from 10% of registered state voters, or about 124,000 people. They also must gather signatures from at least 5% of the registered voters in 38 of Nebraska's 93 counties — a requirement designed to ensure that some signers are from rural areas.
Meanwhile, the voting-rights advocacy group Civic Nebraska plans to spearhead a "Decline to Sign" campaign to discourage people from signing. The group, founded and directed by Democratic state Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, argues that the proposal would make it harder to vote and cost the state money to implement.
"Every Nebraskan who cherishes our state's motto of 'Equality Before the Law' should be seriously troubled," the group said in a statement.
The Nebraska Republican Party has called for a state voter identification, while the Nebraska Democratic Party has voiced opposition.
The other sponsors of the measure are Nebraska Republican Party National Chairwoman Lydia Brasch, a former state senator, and Nancy McCabe of Omaha, a former chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Party.
