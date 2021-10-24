Missouri mayor resigns before hearing regarding racial slur
BATES CITY, Mo. | A small town Missouri mayor has resigned ahead of a scheduled impeachment hearing called after the mayor was allegedly recorded uttering a racial slur.
Shawn Fox offered his resignation Monday to the Bates City Board of Aldermen, ahead of an impeachment hearing scheduled Wednesday, television station WDAF reported. Instead of the hearing, the board accepted Fox’s resignation on Wednesday.
Mayor Pro-Tem Roy Trussell said Fox’s resignation came after the city had concluded its investigation, which included a leaked recording of someone believed to be Fox uttering a racial slur, as well as allegations of sexual harassment.
It was unclear when or where the recording was made or who had leaked it.
Fox’s resignation was the latest in a recent exodus of city government officials amid mounting allegations of a hostile work environment. Alderman Donnie Hammond resigned Tuesday, and the city’s collector and a court clerk both recently stepped down.
Bates City is a town of nearly 220 that lies about 28 miles east of Kansas City.
State investigates after 32-year-old prison inmate dies
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. | The death of a 32-year-old inmate who was being held at the Lansing Correctional Facility is being investigated because he died in state custody.
The Kansas Department of Corrections said only that officials don’t believe Lawrence Brown Jr. died of the coronavirus. No other cause of death was given, but an autopsy is planned.
Brown died Friday at a hospital in Leavenworth, officials said in a statement Saturday.
Brown was serving a 122-month sentence at Lansing. He had been convicted in Sedgwick County of battery of a corrections officer or employee.
Police ID man
who died after
Des Moines
shooting on Friday
DES MOINES, Iowa | Authorities have identified the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in northeast Des Moines Friday morning.
Police said Sunday that Kalvyn Roy Kline was killed in the shooting. A day earlier, police said 27-year-old Darren Antwon Diggs had been charged with first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the shooting.
Gunfire was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. Officers who responded to the area found Kline with gunshot wounds. The officers attempted to save Kline’s life but he died at the scene.
Police have said Kline and Diggs knew each other, and the shooting appears to have been motivated by a drug-related robbery.
Authorities charge volunteer firefighter with sexual assault
OMAHA, Neb. | A Waterloo volunteer firefighter has been charged with sexual assault after authorities say he drugged a woman and attacked her while she was incapacitated.
The Douglas County Attorney has charged 27-year-old Brandon Hanusek with first-degree sexual assault of a mentally or physically incompetent person. Neither Hanusek nor his lawyer responded to messages from the Omaha World-Herald about the case, but he has filed documents seeking to plead not guilty in the case.
The woman who was the victim of the alleged assault discussed the details of it with the newspaper. She said she woke up naked and vomiting in a bathroom she didn’t recognize after the attack with bruises on her back, sides and legs. She said she hopes that by coming forward to discuss her case, she might encourage other victims of sexual assault to come forward.
Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Travis Harlow said he placed Hanusek on administrative leave after he was charged in May. Hanusek posted $2.500 bond after he was arrested in early June and he remains free while the case is pending.
Hanusek has already been disciplined by his union for the alleged sexual assault because he was found to have violated parts of the group’s constitution. The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry said in a letter that Hanusek was fined $50,000 and expelled from the union.
—From AP reports
