Dad: Missouri Marine killed in Afghanistan was 'amazing kid'
WENTZVILLE, Mo. | A Marine from Missouri who was among 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan was an "amazing young man" who decided early in his high school years to join up.
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville was 20 when he died Thursday. Funeral arrangements are still pending.
Mark Schmitz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his son decided on the Marines around his freshman or sophomore year at Fort Zumwalt South High School, where he graduated in 2019. Mark Schmitz said his son enlisted the same year and embraced the calling.
"Amazing kid, amazing young man, with a big future that's now been cut short," he said.
Jared Schmitz was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts, his father said.
The bombing was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group, a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West.
Fatal turnpike shooting may be considered self defense
HAYSVILLE, Kan. | Authorities say a fatal weekend shooting along the Kansas Turnpike may have been done in self defense in response to road rage.
Kanaas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden said the shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday near the Haysville exit of the Kansas Turnpike toll road, but officials didn't immediately release many details of the shooting.
Crittenden said one least one person had a gunshot wound and two vehicles were stopped in the southbound lanes. First responders began providing aid to the injured person who was rushed to a Wichita hospital where he later died. The victim was identified as Jerry Gehln o Colwich.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's office said everyone involved in the shooting and witnesses were interviewed afterward and released.
"At this time, the shooting appears to have been in self-defense," Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick said.
Tornado, storms cause damage in northeastern Iowa
MARBLE ROCK, Iowa | Officials in northeastern Iowa say a tornado caused significant damage, especially in the small town of Marble Rock.
KCRG-TV reports that emergency management officials cited power lines and trees knocked over after a tornado touched down about 6 p.m. Friday in the town of about 300 people. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.
The Marble Rock Fire Department said several buildings were damaged south and east of town, and crops were damaged across the region.
Storm damage was also reported near the towns of Calmar and Monona.
Protests continue after alleged sexual assault at frat house
LINCOLN, Neb. | Protests continue at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following a sexual assault allegation at a fraternity house, and the latest demonstration resulted in a clash with police.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the protests Friday night were again outside of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house, where a sexual assault was reported earlier in the week. Just before midnight, hundreds of people spilled into downtown streets.
The crowd turned angry after being informed that a police officer used a taser on a man. Some demonstrators confronted officers and surrounded police cars.
Police Capt. Ben Miller confirmed that a taser was used on a man who struggled with officers after a traffic stop. Miller said the man was not injured and was evaluated at a hospital before being jailed.
Miller said an officer also was injured in the struggle.
The university shut down the fraternity house as a result of the sexual assault reported early Tuesday. The investigation of the alleged sexual assault continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.