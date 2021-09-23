Missouri teacher, coach charged with sexual misconduct
KEARNEY, Mo. | A suburban Kansas City math teacher and assistant coach has been charged with sexual misconduct months after he was placed on paid administrative leave when the allegations were first reported.
Bryant Hummel was working as a math teacher and assistant football and wrestling coach at Kearney High School when he was accused of exposing himself to two 17-year-old female students he was supposed to be helping with homework assignments after school, television station KSHB reported.
Hummel was charged Tuesday in Clay County with first-degree sexual misconduct. Investigators said the girls told officials Hummel exposed himself in March 2020, asked the girls to expose themselves and threatened to fail them and damage their athletic careers if they told anyone.
Authorities say the incident was brought to the attention of school officials in April, and police were called. Hummel declined to comment to investigators and was placed on leave, officials said.
Hummel is set to appear in Clay County Circuit Court on the charges on Oct. 25.
Ex-Kansas legislator pleads not guilty to COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. | Former Kansas state Rep. Michael Capps has pleaded not guilty to 19 counts that allege he tried to defraud federal, state and county government organizations out of more than $450,000 in coronavirus relief funding.
Capps entered the plea Wednesday via video conference from his lawyer's office during his arraignment hearing, the Wichita Eagle reported. Capps also agreed to surrender his passport while he awaits trial.
Federal prosecutors have said the Wichita Republican filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the non-existent employees. Capps is charged with multiple counts of making a false statement, bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
The alleged fraud involved the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program and Emergency Injury Disaster Loan programs, which are designed to provide assistance to businesses that struggled during the pandemic.
Capps has not been arrested or detained in connection with the case. On Wednesday, a judge allowed him to remain free on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
Waukee man charged with murder in March death of infant
WAUKEE, Iowa | A Waukee man has been charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing the death of a 6-month-old baby back in March.
Nicholas Edward Cox, 22, was arrested Tuesday on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
Officials said Iowa Falls police and paramedics responded to a 911 call on March 2 and found the baby unresponsive. Efforts to revive his were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said Cox gave various stories about his attempts to save the baby, finally telling investigators he was "way too rough" with the infant. An autopsy showed the baby died of asphyxiation and blunt force trauma to the neck and spine.
The baby also had many bruises and other hemorrhaging around his eye, the medical examiner said, and had other bruises and wounds that were in the process of healing.
Authorities have not said what Cox's relationship to the infant was.
Watchdog: End privatization of Nebraska child services
OMAHA, Neb. | A public watchdog of Nebraska's child welfare services recommended Thursday that state officials end their practice of having a private contractor manage cases in the Omaha area.
The Office of Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare made the suggestion in a special report focused on St. Francis Ministries, a provider that has faced major financial problems after winning a state contract in 2019. Nebraska officials negotiated a new contract with St. Francis in January to prevent the provider from running out of money.
The inspector general's report says Nebraska should terminate its contract with St. Francis, arguing that the provider hasn't met several of its contractual obligations over the last two years. It also recommends that Nebraska return to its practice of having the state manage cases in the Omaha area.
The 12-year experiment "has provided the state with a significant amount of data, all of which suggests that the privatization of case management has not delivered the intended benefits," Inspector General Jennifer A. Carter said in the report.
The report came as the Legislature's Executive Board voted to subpoena St. Francis to force them to testify at a hearing and provide lawmakers with documents related to their management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.