Racial incidents alleged at two Kansas City-area schools
RAYTOWN, Mo. | A suburban Kansas City school district is investigating a report that a teacher used a racial epithet during a discussion in class.
Raytown Superintendent of Schools Allan Markley said in a letter to parents and guardians that a Raytown High School teacher used an epithet generally directed at Black people during class on Wednesday.
Markley declined to give details about any disciplinary action that might be taken against the teacher, The Kansas City Star reported.
”Regardless of the teacher’s intent, we understand the offensive and inappropriate nature of this word,” Markley wrote.
Also Wednesday, the mother of a student at a Blue Springs middle school alleged in a column in The Star that her 11-year-old son, who is Black, had been taunted by another student because of his race.
Lakeisha Veal said her son is the only Black student in a class that had been discussing slavery. On Monday, she said, one of the students yelled “Is that cotton?” at her son during class. She said the student was given three days of in-school suspension.
A spokeswoman for the Blue Springs district did not immediately return messages seeking a response to the allegation.
Ex-Leavenworth prison guards indicted
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. | Two former prison guards at Leavenworth Detention Center have been indicted by a federal grand jury on counts accusing them of smuggling drugs and other contraband into the prison, according to federal authorities.
Jacqueline Sifuentes, 25, of Laredo, Texas, and Cheyonte Harris, 29, of Raytown, Missouri, were both indicted Sept. 22, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Thursday.
The indictment says Sifuentes used her position to smuggle methamphetamine, marijuana, tobacco and other contraband into the prison in exchange for bribe payments from federal inmates. She was arrested Tuesday and is charged with conspiring to commit bribery and provide contraband, bribery, and providing contraband to an inmate.
Harris was arrested Monday and is also accused of using her position to smuggle contraband into the prison in exchange for bribe payments, as well as lying to FBI agent about it. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on counts of conspiring to commit bribery and provide contraband and making false statements to federal agents.
Both Sifuentes and Harris have had initial court appearances before federal magistrate judges.
Davenport man guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | A Davenport man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s unarmed boyfriend during an early-morning confrontation at a Cedar Rapids convenience store.
A judge on Wednesday found Todd Ricky Jenkins, 26, guilty of the murder count and going armed with intent in the killing of Reginald Ward, 27, of Moline, Illinois, The Gazette reported.
Police have said Jenkins drove from Davenport to Cedar Rapids on Oct. 30, 2019, to confront Ward, and the two men began arguing outside a convenience story near the girlfriend’s apartment. Jenkins had argued that he shot Ward in self-defense.
Jenkins fled the scene of the shooting and remained on the run for five months before being arrested at a hotel in Aurora, Illinois, as he tried to jump out of a hotel room window.
Jenkins faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he’s sentenced on Nov. 5.
Ricketts extends suspension of some hospital surgeries
LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraskans who need certain types of surgeries will need to wait longer under a public health measure that will continue through October.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he was extending the measure through Oct. 31 to help short-staffed hospitals cope with existing patients. The directed health measure had been scheduled to expire on Thursday.
The order applies to inpatient Class D and E elective surgeries for all acute care, critical care and children’s hospitals in Nebraska. Class D and E surgeries are elective procedures that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome.
Even so, postponing procedures such as knee surgeries could leave patients in more pain that they would have experienced if they had gotten them right away.
The order could be extended again, depending on hospital capacity. Ricketts imposed the order to help hospitals with a glut of patients. Some of those patients were hospitalized because of the coronavirus, but most are in for other reasons.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.