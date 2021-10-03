District says teacher used worksheet with offensive terms
RAYTOWN, Mo. | A suburban Kansas City school district that was already investigating a teacher for using a racial epithet during class discussion, is now investigating a second racial incident.
High school students in an English class were given a worksheet that contained racial, homophobic and misogynistic slurs in it. Part of the worksheet asked if it was OK to use such derogatory terms even if you are joking.
School officials say the worksheet was redone this year with a new version that doesn’t contain the racial, homophobic and misogynistic slurs, but for some reason the old version of the worksheet was used last week.
”We sincerely apologize to our school community for our oversight,” Raytown Superintendent Allan Markley said in a letter to parents. “Per Board policy, we will investigate the issue and allow for students and families to have conversations with school and district staff.”
But he said the district won’t disclose what disciplinary actions might be taken.
Earlier in the week, the Raytown district said it was looking into an incident when a high school teacher used an epithet directed at Black people during a class discussion.
Johnson County town to weigh ban on conversion therapy
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. | One Johnson County, Kansas, community has already adopted a ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth, and another is considering doing so.
The Kansas City Star reported that the Prairie Village City Council will discuss the ban at a meeting Monday. The council earlier voted 10-2 to direct city staff to draft an ordinance similar to the one adopted last year in Roeland Park, which prohibits mental health professionals from using conversion therapy.
The goal of conversion therapy is to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
Lawrence also banned the practice in Kansas. Missouri cities with conversion therapy bans include Kansas City, North Kansas City, St. Louis, St. Joseph and Columbia. The Independence City Council rejected a ban this summer.
The American Psychiatric Association and the American Psychological Association found that conversion therapy lacks scientific evidence and can harm young LGBTQ people by contributing to depression and mental health issues.
Six people hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Police in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, are still searching for a gunman or gunmen who opened fire at a hotel party, injuring six people.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Ramada by Wyndham Cedar Rapids Hotel. Police said on Facebook that several dozen people were at a birthday party in a conference room when a disturbance broke out among some attendees, and several shots were fired.
Arriving officers identified three people who were shot. Two were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. One victim was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with injuries described by police as serious.
Meanwhile, three other shooting victims were taken to hospitals by personal vehicles, including a 13-year-old boy. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Police Chief Wayne Jerman called the shooting “senseless and inexcusable.”
Police said no one has provided information about the shooter or shooters. He urged anyone with information to come forward.
One man at the party, Avery Ross, told KGAN-TV that he saw the man with the gun.
”I saw someone pull out the gun. Someone went over to calm him down, then he pulled it out and started shooting,” he said. People then began running for the exits, Ross said.
Nebraska firm targeted by ransomware
LINCOLN, Neb. | A ransomware attack has disrupted several trade industry and auction websites run by a Nebraska company.
Sandhills Global, which is based in Lincoln, told its customers that its operations were disrupted by a ransomware attack, and it had shut down several systems temporarily to protect data, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
Publications operated by Sandhills that were not available online Sunday include Truck Paper, TractorHouse, AuctionTime, Machinery Trader, ForestryTrader, HiBid, RentalYard, Motorsports Universe, CraneTrader, MarketBook, RV Universe, Oil Field Trader, Aircraft, LiveStockMarket, Controller and Aircraft.com.
The company said it had hired cybersecurity experts to help it respond to the attack, and Sandhills continues to investigate whether any client data had been accessed or impacted by this incident.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.