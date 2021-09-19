Group honors officer who was killed by suspect last week
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. | A group of about two dozen people gathered Saturday to pay their respects to the 22-year-old Independence police officer killed in a shooting earlier in the week.
The small crowd gathered outside Centerpoint Medical Center as a motorcade escorted Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans's body from the hospital to the Jackson County Medical Examiner's office.
"It's totally unnecessary for one to have to lose their life like he did, and it's a real shame because he's less than half my age," said Independence resident Tony Kriz, 61. "I'm here to just show my support and say I'm sorry that it happened."
Madrid-Evans died Wednesday after a confrontation with a man who was being sought for violating parole. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the suspect fired a handgun at Madrid-Evans and his partner, who returned fire. The suspect, 33-year-old Cody L. Harrison, died at the scene and Madrid-Evans died at a hospital later.
Madrid-Evans was also honored at Smithville High School's football game. A moment of silence was held for the former Smithville student, three airplanes flew overhead and Independence police officers and the Missouri Highway Patrol held a banner with Madrid-Evans' name written on it.
Ronnie Crowder, who also attended the remembrance Saturday, said he showed up because an officer had once been there for him. In 2018 he suffered a stroke while driving along Truman Road. He went blind and crashed his car. A police officer pulled him out, he said.
"They do things that most of us wouldn't," Crowder, 69, said. "It's sad that such a young man who was truly going to be a blessing to the world was taken from us."
Police investigate fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a fatal shooting.
The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. Kansas City Kansas Police spokesman Tom Tomasic said the shooting was reported near North 3rd Street and Richmond Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a Black woman dead inside a vehicle. The woman's name and age was not immediately released.
Iowa man sentenced to life for killing roommate with machete
AMES, Iowa | An 57-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his roommate during a fight over the cost of a video game.
David Sean Hunter, of Ames, was sentenced Friday for first-degree murder in the November 2019 death of 37-year-old Christopher Swalwell, The Ames Tribune reports.
The stabbing happened after Hunter gave Swalwell his credit card information in order to create an account for a game on Swalwell's Xbox. While Hunter thought the charge would be $1, the charge was actually $15.99.
Assistant Story County attorney Tiffany Meredith said Hunter was so angry over the charge that he went to confront Swalwell in his room. When Swalwell responded that he was sleeping, Meredith said that Hunter brought in a kukri machete and "picked a fight."
Swalwell sustained around 40 hits from the knife, according to the state medical examiner.
Swalwell's mother, Nancy Croker, said in a statement that was read in court that her son "was butchered" over nothing.
"Sixteen miserable dollars," Croker lamented.
Hunter immediately appealed. His attorney Christopher Kragnes had argued in court Friday that his client has always said he acted in self-defense.
"He's not denying that Mr. Swalwell died at his hands, he has just maintained that he was justified," Kragnes said.
State cannabis lobbying group forms even as drug's illegal
LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska remains one of only two states that haven't legalized cannabis use in some form, but the industry has already launched a lobbying group in the state to help influence the rules that will regulate the industry.
John Cartier, president of the Nebraska Cannabis Association said it expects some form of marijuana legalization to be approved in the state in coming years, so it makes sense to be prepared, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
"It is not unreasonable to predict that some form of legalization will happen before this decade is done, and with several ballot initiatives planned for 2022, it could come as early as January 2023," he said.
Two ballot initiatives working in tandem to legalize medical marijuana were filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office, and a petition to legalize all uses of marijuana remains on file.
Both are seeking to put the question of legalization before voters next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.