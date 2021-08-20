Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast
TULUM, Mexico | Hurricane Grace — temporarily knocked back to tropical storm force — headed Friday for a second landfall in Mexico, this time taking aim at the Gulf coast after crashing through the country's main tourist strip.
The storm lost punch as it zipped across the Yucatan Peninsula, but it emerged late Thursday over the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico and was gaining energy.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Grace's winds were back up to 90 mph early Friday. It was centered about 145 miles northeast of the port of Veracruz and was heading west at 10 mph.
Grace was slowing over the warm waters of Bay of Campeche, leading forecasters to warn that the storm will get stronger before making landfall. Mexico's weather service had warned earlier in the week that Grace could make the second landfall as a Category 2 hurricane.
The forecast track would take it toward a coastal region of small fishing towns and beach resorts between Tuxpan and Veracruz, likely Friday night, then over a mountain range toward the heart of the country and the greater Mexico City region.
Forecasters said it could drop 6 to 12 inches of rain, with more in a few isolated areas — bringing the threat of flash floods, mudslide and urban flooding.
The hurricane hit early Thursday near Tulum, a resort town famed for its Mayan ruins. Some families passed harrowing hours sheltering from cracking trees and flying debris.
As the storm approached, Carlos González grabbed his 1 1/2-year-old son and ran from his home with his wife to a school-turned-shelter, using his cellphone light to find his way through darkened streets.
"The only thing I have left is what I'm wearing," the 35-year-old construction worker said. "I knew my house wasn't going to stand it because it's made of cardboard. When the wind came I was really scared and decided to leave."
There were no reports of deaths, but many streets were blocked by fallen limbs and trees that pulled down power lines, leaving thousands in the dark Thursday.
Most businesses remained closed, but the few that opened saw long lines of people waiting to buy tortillas and other food.
Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquín said the storm had knocked out power to some 84,000 customers in Cancun and 65,000 in Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Puerto Aventura and Tulum. But he said there were no reported deaths.
52 feared dead, 1 survivor, on migrant boat going to Spain
LISBON, Portugal | A woman who was the only person pulled from a sinking dinghy in the Atlantic Ocean told her rescuers that the boat had left Africa a week earlier carrying 53 migrants, Spain's Maritime Rescue Service said Friday.
A merchant ship spotted the inflatable dinghy on Thursday, 158 miles south of Spain's Canary Islands, and alerted Spanish emergency services, an official said.
The woman was clinging to the sinking craft with a dead man and a dead woman next to her, the rescue service official said.
She told rescuers that the boat had embarked from the Western Sahara coast and that the passengers were from Ivory Coast.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules, had no information about the woman's health or her age.
Migrants risk their lives trying to reach European soil by land and sea, and deaths are not uncommon in the area of the Atlantic that separates the west coast of Africa and Spain's Canary Islands.
Shipwrecks on the route are hard to verify, and most victims' bodies are never recovered. The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration reported that at least 250 migrants died on the route to the Canary Islands in the first six months of 2021. Migrant rights group Walking Borders counted almost 2,000 deaths in the same period.
Oxygen plant among earthquake-damaged buildings in Haiti
LES CAYES, Haiti | As if Haiti's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, a tropical storm and the coronavirus pandemic weren't enough, the temblor damaged the only medical oxygen plant in the southern part of the country.
The building that housed the oxygen concentrator machines that the region depended on partially collapsed, and the machines were upended. The Etheuss company is run by the a family famous for their vetiver perfume oils plant in the city of Les Cayes, one of the areas hardest hit by Saturday's earthquake.
"We are trying to get the oxygen production started again. That is our responsibility, because many people depend on it," said Kurtch Jeune, one of the brothers who run the plant, as he showed reporters through the damaged, rubble-strewn plants on Thursday.
The quake left concrete pillars and roofs at the facility leaning, and cement block rubble battered the tanks, electrical system and the delicate web of copper tubing that fills vital oxygen plants. "The oxygen generators are upside down," Jeune said. "We did get a promise of help from the public works department to get the rubble out with excavators."
Jeune said that, apart from two medical oxygen plants in the capital, Port-au-Prince, his factory was the only one serving local hospitals. As the COVID-19 pandemic grinds on, Jeune says demand for oxygen has gone up 200% in the last month.
"We have the capacity to supply 40 oxygen cylinders per day," Jeune said. "We supply several hospitals."
The powerful earthquake that struck Haiti's southwestern peninsula killed at least 2,189 and injured 12,268 people, according to official figures. More than 300 people are estimated to still be missing, said Serge Chery, head of civil defense for the Southern Province, which includes the small port city of Les Cayes.
More than 100,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, leaving about 30,000 families homeless, according to official estimates. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches also were demolished or badly damaged.
The earthquake was trailed by a tropical storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds at the beginning of the week.
Private relief supplies and shipments from the U.S. government and others began flowing more quickly into Haiti on Thursday, but the Caribbean nation's entrenched poverty, insecurity and lack of basic infrastructure still presented huge challenges to getting food and urgent medical care to all those who need it.
Adding to the problems, a major hospital in the capital of Port-au-Prince, where many of the injured were being sent, closed for two days beginning Thursday to protest the kidnapping of two doctors, including one of the country's few orthopedic surgeons.
The abductions dealt a blow to attempts to control criminal violence that has threatened disaster response efforts in the capital.
Further, a group of 18 Colombian volunteer search-and-rescue workers had to be escorted out of the quake-hit city of Jeremie under police protection after a false rumor circulated that they had been involved in the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The workers took shelter Wednesday night at a civil defense office, and police escorted them to the airport on Thursday.
Moise's killing, still unsolved, is suspected of being carried out by a group of Colombian mercenaries. Despite what happened to the Colombian rescue workers, Haiti is welcoming "everyone who is coming to bring assistance," said Jerry Chandler, the head of the national Civil Protection Agency.
Health care facilities in the Western Hemisphere poorest nation were already at a critical point before the earthquake because of the pandemic. The country of 11 million people has reported 20,556 cases and 576 deaths of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Haiti received its first batch of U.S.-donated coronavirus vaccines only last month via a United Nations program for low-income countries.
The rest of Jeune's factory, which produces an essential oil used in fine perfumes, was also badly damaged.
The family's business processes bales of beige, stringy roots culled from the vetiver plant to produce more than half the world's vetiver oil.
Vetiver oil is also used for cosmetics, soaps and aromatherapy. It generates an estimated $12 million in revenue a year and employs anywhere from 15,000 to 60,000 farmers.
The damage to the factory threatens Haiti's already perilous rural economy, plagued by drought, soil erosion and tropical storms.
Haiti produces more than 70 tons of vetiver oil a year, surpassing Indonesia, China, India, Brazil and the neighboring Dominican Republic. It is one of the country's top exports, with up to 24,700 acres harvested annually. But more than 60% of the crop still comes from individual producers, many of whom are struggling financially, according to Gabriel Gelin, a spokesman for the United Nations Environment Program in Haiti.
Navalny marks year after poisoning with anti-corruption call
MOSCOW | Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny marked the anniversary of a poisoning attack against him by urging global leaders Friday to put more attention on combating corruption and to target tycoons close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In an article published in three European newspapers, Navalny chided Western leaders for relegating the fight against corruption to a "secondary agenda" item and said that graft plays an essential part in policy failures, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"It is precisely the fact that the West 'failed to notice' the total corruption in Afghanistan – that Western leaders preferred not to talk about a topic they found embarrassing – which was the most crucial factor in the victory of the Taliban," Navalny wrote.
Western nations, meanwhile, also took note of Friday's anniversary. The United States and Britain announced sanctions against Russian officers and labs accused of involvement in Navalny's poisoning with a nerve agent on Aug. 20, 2020. And while visiting Moscow, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for Navalny's release from prison.
Putin strongly rejected Western criticism of the treatment of the Kremlin's most outspoken foe. Speaking after talks with Merkel, he denied that his critic was punished for defying the Kremlin.
"He was convicted of a criminal offense, not his political activities," Putin said,
Navalny was arrested in January upon returning to Moscow from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian officials reject the accusation.
The politician and anti-corruption activist, who is Putin's most determined political foe, received a 2 1/2-year prison sentence in February for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.
On Friday, British newspaper The Guardian, Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and France's Le Monde published Navalny's article, in which he called corruption "the universal, ideology-free basis for the flourishing of a new Authoritarian International, from Russia to Eritrea, Myanmar to Venezuela."
He challenged international leaders to show a stronger political will to track financial trails from Russia and other countries beset by corruption and to more resolutely target corrupt officials.
"Until personal sanctions are imposed on oligarchs, primarily those in the entourage of Putin – the role model for all the world's corrupt officials and businessmen – any anti-corruption rhetoric from the West will be perceived as game-playing and hot air," Navalny said.
In a separate Instagram post Friday, Navalny again thanked Russian pilots and ambulance doctors for saving his life after he fell into a coma while aboard a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow on Aug. 20, 2020. He was transferred from a hospital in Siberia to a Berlin hospital two days later.
Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.
Reflecting on his poisoning and recovery, Navalny also thanked his supporters with a note of his usual sardonic humor.
"Thanks to you all it all went fine, I survived and landed in prison," he said on Instagram.
He added sarcastically that he also should thank Russia's corruption for helping disable Russia's secret services along with other sectors.
"The level of secret operations is on par with health care, education and municipal services," Navalny quipped.
Russian authorities have insisted that the doctors who treated Navalny in Siberia before he was airlifted to Germany found no traces of poison and challenged German officials to provide proof of his poisoning. They refused to open a full-fledged criminal inquiry, citing the lack of evidence that Navalny was poisoned.
In a statement issued earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry denounced Western accusations over Navalny's poisoning as a "planned provocation" aimed at discrediting Russia.
Navalny's arrest and jailing triggered a series of mass protests that challenged authorities, who responded with mass arrests of demonstrators and criminal prosecutions of Navalny's associates.
In June, a court outlawed Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of his regional offices as extremist organizations, a verdict that barred people associated with the groups from seeking public office and exposed them to lengthy prison terms.
Russian authorities also blocked some 50 websites run by his team or supporters for allegedly disseminating extremist group propaganda, and opened a criminal probe against Navalny's top allies, Ivan Zhdanov and Leonid Volkov, over a crowdfunding campaign.
Last week, Russian authorities also leveled new criminal charges against Navalny himself, alleging that his anti-corruption foundation infringed on people's rights, a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison.
Navalny and his allies have linked the crackdown to Russia's Sept. 19 parliamentary election, which is widely seen as an important part of Putin's efforts to cement his rule before the country's 2024 presidential election.
In statements issued Friday, the United States and Britain reaffirmed their condemnation of last year's attack against Navalny and cited the recent arrests of opposition activists and journalists in Russia.
The two countries also criticized Russia for failing to account for what they described as a breach of its obligations under a global chemical weapons ban by failing "to investigate and credibly explain the use of a chemical weapon against Mr. Navalny on Russia's territory."
"Navalny's poisoning was a shocking violation of international norms against the use of chemical weapons and was part of an ongoing campaign to silence voices of dissent in Russia," U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control Director Andrea Gacki
Britain announced sanctions against seven operatives of Russian domestic security agency FSB accused of involvement in Navalny's poisoning. The U.S. slapped sanctions on nine FSB officers and two Russian labs.
"We are sending a clear message that any use of chemical weapons by the Russian state violates international law, and a transparent criminal investigation must be held," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
