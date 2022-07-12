White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters
WASHINGTON | The Biden administration is calling on people to exercise renewed caution about COVID-19, emphasizing the importance of getting booster shots for those who are eligible and wearing masks indoors as two new highly transmissible variants are spreading rapidly across the country.
The new variants, labeled BA.4 and BA.5, are offshoots of the omicron strain that has been been responsible for nearly all of the virus spread in the U.S. and are even more contagious than their predecessors. White House doctors stressed the importance of getting booster doses, even if you have recently been infected.
"Currently, many Americans are under-vaccinated, meaning they are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines provides the best protection against severe outcomes."
Walensky said the U.S. has seen a doubling in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since April, reflecting the spread of the new subvariants, though deaths remain steady around 300 per day.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said while the new variants are concerning, with boosters, indoor masking and treatments the country has the tools to keep them from being disruptive.
"We should not let it disrupt our lives," he said, "but we cannot deny that it is a reality that we need to deal with."
He added that even if someone recently had COVID-19, they should get a booster.
"Immunity wanes, so it is critical to stay up to date with COVID 19 vaccines," he said.
All Americans age 5 and over should get a booster five months after their initial primary series, according to the CDC, and those age 50 and over — or those who are immunocompromised — should get a second booster four months after their first. According to CDC, tens of millions of eligible Americans haven't received their first booster, and of those over 50 who got their first booster, only 28% have received their second.
"If you're over 50 and you haven't gotten the shot this year, you should go get a shot," said White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. "It's going to save your life."
Jha and Fauci said the U.S. is regularly discussing expanding eligibility for a second booster shot to all adults, but that no decision has been made yet.
"It's a regulatory decision on the part of the FDA," Fauci said.
Jha said people who are eligible for a booster but haven't received one shouldn't wait for forthcoming vaccines targeted at the omicron strain in addition to the original form of the coronavirus. The U.S. has ordered 105 million of those updated shots, which studies show provide better protection against omicron variants, but they won't be available until the fall.
"Let me be clear, if you get vaccinated today, you're not going to be ineligible to get the variants specific vaccine, as we get into the later part of fall and winter," Jha said. "So, this is not a tradeoff, we've got plenty. It's a great way to protect yourself."
Added Fauci, "The threat to you is now."
Walensky noted that CDC data shows that about a third of Americans are living in areas the agency classifies as experiencing a high level of COVID spread, where the agency recommends people wear masks in public indoor spaces. Another 41% live in the CDC's "medium" level, where it recommends that people consider their own individual risk and consider masking.
Pentagon: U.S. kills IS group leader in Syria in drone strike
WASHINGTON | The Pentagon said Tuesday that it killed a leader of the Islamic State group in Syria in a drone strike.
U.S. Central Command said in a news release that Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State group was seriously injured. The Pentagon said there were no civilian casualties, though it wasn't possible to immediately confirm that information.
The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the Turkish border.
The attack "takes a key terrorist off the field and significantly degrades the ability of (IS) to plan, resource, and conduct their operations in the region," said President Joe Biden in a statement. "And, like the U.S. operation in February that eliminated (IS's) overall leader, it sends a powerful message to all terrorists who threaten our homeland and our interests around the world."
The Islamic State group at the height of its power controlled more than 40,000 square miles stretching from Syria to Iraq and ruled more than 8 million people. While the group's territorial state collapsed in 2019, its leaders have turned to guerilla tactics and have been able to "efficiently restructure themselves organizationally," according to the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a nonpartisan think tank.
The strike on al-Agal comes months after the head of the group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, killed himself during a raid on his hideout by American special forces. The U.S. said Al-Qurayshi blew himself up along with members of his family.
According to a war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, al-Agal was a former prominent commander of the Islamic State group during its control of Raqqa and had since moved farther north to Afrin in 2020 under Turkish-backed factions. He was most recently a commander in a Turkish-backed faction called Jaysh Al-Sharqiyyah.
U.S.-led coalition forces have also targeted al-Qaeda-linked militants in Syria over the years. Last month, a U.S. drone strike killed a senior leader of the Horas al-Din group, Abu Hamzah al Yemeni.
CENTCOM has said that violent extremist organizations "continue to present a threat to America and our allies, and ... al-Qaeda-affiliated groups have used the rebel-held enclave in northwestern Syria as a safe haven."
U.K. leader field slims as nominations close
LONDON | Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignation last week helped bring Johnson down, was a surprise casualty, failing to make the cut.
Candidates needed backing from at least 20 fellow legislators to be on the ballot for run-off votes, which will start Wednesday.
The successful contenders include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat. Also on the ballot are Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi, ex-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Attorney General Suella Braverman.
Javid quit the race on Tuesday after failing to get the 20 supporters. He said serving in government had been "a true privilege."
Two other candidates, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and lawmaker Rehman Chisti, also pulled out after struggling to gather support.
The candidates are jostling to replace Johnson, who quit as Conservative leader last week amid a party revolt triggered by months of ethics scandals. He will remain in office as a caretaker prime minister until his replacement as party chief is chosen. The winner of that contest will automatically become prime minister, without the need for a national election.
The new leader will be chosen in a two-stage election, in which the 358 Conservative lawmakers reduce the race to two candidates through a series of elimination votes. The final pair will be put to a ballot of party members across the country.
The first round of voting was scheduled for Wednesday, with candidates who fail to get at least 30 votes eliminated. Further rounds will take place Thursday and, if needed, next week.
The party aims to complete the parliamentary stage of the election before lawmakers break for the summer on July 21. The two finalists would spend the rest of the summer campaigning around the country.
The new leader is due to be announced when the House of Commons returns on Sept. 5.
Many Conservatives are wary of leaving Johnson in office for too long, concerned a lame-duck leader is the last thing Britain needs with war raging in Ukraine, food and energy price increases driving inflation to levels not seen in decades, and growing labor unrest.
Some also worry Johnson — brought down by scandals over money, rule-breaking and his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against lawmakers — could do mischief during his final months in office.
The opposition Labour Party called for the House of Commons to hold a no-confidence vote in Johnson this week, but the government refused to allow it, saying it was not "a valuable use of parliamentary time" because a contest to replace the prime minister already was underway.
Labour accused the government of "running scared."
In the wide-open leadership contest, contenders are striving to set themselves apart from the perceived front-runner, former Treasury secretary Sunak, who already has the backing of more than three dozen lawmakers.
Many have repudiated the tax increases Sunak introduced to shore up U.K. finances battered by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit — a 1.25% income-tax rise for millions of workers, and an increase in corporation tax next year from 19% to 25%. Most candidates say they will scrap one or both.
Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, both committed Brexit supporters and Johnson allies, threw their support behind Truss as a "stop Sunak" candidate for the party's right wing.
"Liz was always opposed to Rishi's higher taxes." Rees-Mogg said. "She's a proper euroskeptic, she'll deliver for the voters and she believes in low taxation."
Sunak, whose resignation a week ago helped topple Johnson, has cast himself as the candidate of fiscal probity. Launching his campaign for Tory leader Tuesday, Sunak said the country needed "honesty and responsibility, not fairytales" to get through tough economic times.
"It is not credible to promise lots more spending and low taxes," he said.
Sunak also called for an end to the personal attacks already flying around in the contest — many of them aimed at him. He said he would not "demonize" Johnson, whom he called a "remarkable" politician.
"I will not engage in the negativity you have seen and read in the media. If others wish to do that, then let them," he said. "That is not who we are. We can be better than that."
State judge blocks Louisiana from enforcing abortion ban
NEW ORLEANS | Louisiana authorities have once again been blocked from enforcing a near total ban on abortion, this time under a judge's order released Tuesday by a state court in the capital.
Judge Donald Johnson's order halts enforcement temporarily while lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of abortion rights pursue a lawsuit challenging the legislation. Johnson set a hearing for next Monday.
State Attorney General Jeff Landry criticized the ruling in a series of posts on Twitter.
"To have the judiciary create a legal circus is disappointing," Landry wrote in one post.
"The rule of law must be followed, and I will not rest until it is. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little bit longer for that to happen," he added.
Kathaleen Pittman, director of the north Louisiana clinic that was the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, expressed relief in a phone interview. Pittman said the Hope Medical Group for Women clinic in Shreveport is ready to resume counseling and abortions. Louisiana's two other clinics are in the capital, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans.
"We look forward to arguing for a preliminary injunction before Judge Johnson next Monday and, in the meantime, we take solace in the fact that crucial healthcare for women has been restored in the state of Louisiana," Joanna Wright, an attorney for the clinic, said in an email.
The suit originated in New Orleans, where a judge issued a temporary order blocking enforcement on June 27, just three days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 ruling establishing nationwide abortion rights.
But a second New Orleans judge sent the case to Baton Rouge on Friday, saying state law required that it be heard in the capital. Judge Ethel Julien then said that because the case was no longer going to be heard in her court, she did not have the authority to extend the temporary restraining order blocking the law's enforcement.
Prior to Johnson's ruling, which was dated Monday, July 11, attorneys for Landry had argued in a filing in Baton Rouge that the temporary restraining order could not be renewed once it expired.
Louisiana's law includes "trigger language" that made it effective when the Supreme Court reversed abortion rights.
The lawsuit's plaintiffs don't deny that the state can now ban abortion as a result of the Supreme Court ruling, but they say current state law is unconstitutionally vague. They contend that Louisiana now has multiple, conflicting trigger mechanisms in the law. They also argue that the state law is unclear on whether it bans an abortion prior to a fertilized egg implanting in the uterus.
And while the law provides an exception for "medically futile" pregnancies in cases of fetuses with fatal abnormalities, the plaintiffs note it gives no definition of the term and that state health officials haven't yet provided a list of conditions that would qualify. The suit claims the state law is unclear on when the ban takes effect and on medical exceptions to it.
