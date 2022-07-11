Cops: Two dead and
three wounded at multiple California 7-Eleven stores
LOS ANGELES | Two people were killed and three wounded in robberies before dawn Monday at six 7-Eleven stores in Southern California and authorities said they were seeking the same lone gunman in at least three of the crimes.
The string of violence occurred within about four hours on July 11, or 7/11, the day when the national 7-Eleven brand celebrates its anniversary. This is its 95th year and on Monday stores gave out free Slurpee drinks.
It wasn’t immediately clear to investigators what prompted the violence in the cities of Ontario, Upland, Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra.
U.K. Conservatives jostle in crowded leadership race
LONDON | Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister scattered tax-cutting promises to their Conservative Party electorate on Monday, as party officials set out rules to narrow the crowded field of almost a dozen candidates to two contenders by next week.
Little-known junior minister Rehman Chishti became the 11th candidate to declare he wants to succeed Johnson, who quit as Conservative leader on Thursday amid a party revolt triggered by months of ethics scandals. Other contenders include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi, trade minister Penny Mordaunt, former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, and backbench lawmakers Tom Tugendhat and Kemi Badenoch.
The new leader will be chosen in a two-stage election, in which the 358 Conservative lawmakers reduce the race to two candidates through a series of elimination votes. The final pair will be put to a ballot of party members across the country. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, the new Conservatives leader will automatically become prime minister without the need for a general election.
The party’s 1922 Committee, which runs leadership contests, announced that nominations will officially open — and close — on Tuesday. The first round of voting will take place Wednesday, and the second on Thursday, with candidates who fail to get at least 30 votes eliminated at each round.
Candidates will need to be nominated by at least 20 lawmakers to get onto the first ballot, a number that may knock out some contenders before voting even starts.
The party aims to complete the parliamentary stage of the election before lawmakers break for the summer on July 21. That means a new leader is expected to be announced when the House of Commons returns on Sept. 5.
Many Conservatives are wary of leaving Johnson in office for too long, concerned a lame-duck leader is the last thing Britain needs with war raging in Ukraine, food and energy price increases driving inflation to levels not seen in decades, and growing labor unrest. Some also worry Johnson — brought down by scandals over money, rule-breaking and his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against lawmakers — could do mischief even as a caretaker prime minister.
In the wide-open leadership contest, contenders are striving to set themselves apart from the perceived front-runner Sunak, who already has the backing of more than three dozen lawmakers.
Many have repudiated the tax increases Sunak introduced to shore up U.K. finances battered by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit — a 1.25% income-tax rise for millions of workers, and an increase in corporation tax next year from 19% to 25%. Most candidates say they will scrap one or both.
”I want to cut all taxes,” said Hunt, who pledged to slash corporation tax to 15%. Truss said she would start slashing taxes “from day one,” and Tugendhat said he would “lower taxes across every aspect of society.”
Sunak, whose resignation on Tuesday helped topple Johnson, has cast himself as the candidate of fiscal probity, and warned rivals not to tell the public “comforting fairy tales.”
All the candidates are trying to distance themselves from the drift, disorganization and rule-breaking that sank Johnson — though most of them have served in his government, and some still do.
They are seeking to appeal to an electorate of about 180,000 Conservative members that, in many ways, doesn’t represent the country as a whole: It’s older, whiter, more affluent and much more strongly in favor of Brexit, the country’s departure from the European Union.
None has so far renounced Johnson’s most contentious policies: Legislation to rip up parts of its Brexit deal with the EU, and a plan to send some asylum-seekers arriving in Britain to Rwanda that is being challenged in the courts.
The party battle has already turned fractious. Rivals have criticized Sunak’s record as finance minister, and Zahawi, the current Treasury chief, is fending off claims he is being investigated over his tax affairs. Zahawi said he was being “smeared” and was unaware of any investigation.
Tony Travers, a professor of government at the London School of Economics, said “it would be hard to exaggerate how nasty” the contest already is, with candidates’ teams leaking about one another to the media.
”It really is a war of all against all — and will get worse,” he said.
Oddsmakers say Sunak is likely to be one of the final two contenders, but the race is highly unpredictable. Truss and Mordaunt both have strong support, while Tugendhat, a former soldier on the party’s center-left, and right-wing rising star Badenoch have secured big-name support and could surprise more experienced rivals.
Johnson clung to power for months despite accusations that he was too close to party donors, that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament about government office parties that broke COVID-19 lockdown rules.
But Johnson was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.
Johnson himself didn’t plan to endorse a candidate.
”I wouldn’t want to damage anybody’s chances by offering my support,” he said.
Thousands in Bosnia commemorate 1995 Srebrenica massacre
SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina | Fifty newly identified victims were honored and reburied Monday in Bosnia as thousands gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust.
Twenty-seven years after they were brutally murdered, the remains of 47 men and three teenage boys were laid to rest at a memorial cemetery at the entrance to Srebrenica, joining more than 6,600 other massacre victims already reburied there.
Idriz Mustafic attended the collective funeral to bury the partial remains of his son, Salim. He was 16 when he was killed in Srebrenica in July 1995 while trying to flee the town as it was overrun by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing months of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war.
”My older son, Enis, was also killed. We buried him in 2005. Now I am burying Salim,” Mustafic said.
”(Forensic experts) have not found his skull, (but) my wife got cancer and had to undergo surgery, we just couldn’t wait any longer to bury the bones that we found, to at least know where their graves are,” he added.
The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of Bosnia’s war, which came after the breakup of Yugoslavia unleashed nationalistic passions and territorial ambitions that set Bosnian Serbs against the country’s two other main ethnic factions — Croats and Bosniaks.
In July 1995, Bosnian Serbs overran a U.N.-protected safe haven in Srebrenica. They separated at least 8,000 Bosniak men and boys from their wives, mothers and sisters, chased them through woods around the eastern town and slaughtered them.
The perpetrators then plowed their victims’ bodies into hastily made mass graves, which they later dug up with bulldozers, scattering the remains among other burial sites to hide the evidence of their war crimes. During the process, the half-decomposed remains were ripped apart. Body parts are still being found in mass graves around Srebrenica and are being put together and identified through painstaking DNA analysis.
When the remains are identified, they are returned to their relatives and reburied in the memorial center and cemetery just outside Srebrenica each July 11 — the anniversary of the day the killings began in 1995.
Mana Ademovic, who lost her husband and many other male relatives in the massacre, was among those attending Monday’s commemoration ceremonies in Srebrenica. Ademovic found her husband’s partial remains and reburied him years ago but said she “must be in Srebrenica every July 11.”
”It is easier when you have a grave to visit, no matter how many bones are buried inside,” she said, while sitting among the graves at the vast and still-expanding memorial cemetery, hugging her husband’s white marble headstone.
In the last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a relatively small number of survivors were allowed to attend the annual commemoration service and collective funeral of the victims in Srebrenica. But with restrictions lifted, tens of thousands attended Monday, including many diplomats and dignitaries.
Addressing the commemoration ceremony ahead of the funeral, the Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren apologized to the Srebrenica survivors for the Dutch peacekeepers’ failure to prevent the 1995 massacre.
”The international community failed to offer adequate protection to the people of Srebrenica and, as part of that community, the Dutch government shares responsibility for the situation in which that failure occurred and for this we offer our deepest apologies,” Ollongren said.
The Srebrenica killings were the only event of the Bosnian war to be legally defined as genocide. The war itself left over 100,000 dead. In all, a special U.N. war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague and courts in the Balkans have sentenced close to 50 Bosnian Serb wartime officials — including their war time leader Radovan Karadzic and his military commander, Ratko Mladic — to more than 700 years in prison for the Srebrenica killings.
However, despite the irrefutable evidence of what happened, most Serb leaders in Bosnia and neighboring Serbia continue to downplay or even deny the Srebrenica massacre and celebrate Karadzic and Mladic as heroes.
Menachem Rosensaft, the general counsel of the World Jewish Congress, also addressed the mourners Monday. He said the commemoration of the Srebrenica massacre was of “momentous significance for all who care about international human rights, for all who have a conscience.”
Rosensaft said it was “critical” for the international community to formally commemorate the Srebrenica genocide every July 11 “not just out of respect for its victims, but as a public countermeasure to the repeated efforts to deny this genocide.”
Federal judge blocks Arizona’s ‘personhood’ abortion law
PHOENIX | A federal judge in Phoenix on Monday blocked a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children and that abortion rights groups said put providers at risk of prosecution for a variety of crimes.
U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes said in his written ruling that the groups that sued to block the law are right — it is “anyone’s guess,” as the state acknowledged, what criminal laws abortion providers may be breaking if they perform otherwise-legal abortions.
“And that is the problem,” Rayes wrote. “When the punitive and regulatory weight of the entire Arizona code is involved, Plaintiffs should not have to guess at whether their conduct is on the right or the wrong side of the law.”
Rayes agreed with the challengers that the law appears to be unconstitutionally vague.
At least four other states have similar “personhood” laws in effect, including Missouri, Kansas, Georgia and Alabama.
It is unclear if abortions that have been halted in Arizona since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that women do not have a constitutional right to abortion would restart. Abortion providers stopped virtually all procedures because a pre-1901 banning all abortions that may be in effect and other laws created too much risk.
At least in Pima County, where the 1901 law remains blocked, they could be legal, although Attorney General Mark Brnovich plans to ask a court to lift that order and allow enforcement.
Rayes had refused to block the personhood law last year, but abortion rights groups renew their request after Roe v. Wade was struck down.
They argued that providers fear they could be charged with child abuse, assault or a litany of other crimes, and that the law was too vague. There is also concern of civil and regulatory action.
The attorney general’s office told the judge that the personhood law created no new criminal laws, but admitted in their court filings that prosecutors and courts could have a different view.
Abortion rights groups hailed the ruling.
”The court made the right decision today by blocking this law from being used to create an unthinkably extreme abortion ban,” said Jessica Sklarsky, a lawyer at the Center for Reproductive Rights who argued the case. “The Supreme Court’s catastrophic decision overturning Roe v. Wade has unleashed chaos on the ground, leaving Arizona residents scrambling to figure out if they can get the abortion care they need.”
An Arizona attorney general’s office spokesperson said they are focused on “bringing clarity to the law for Arizonans.”
”Today’s ruling was based on an interpretation of Arizona law that our office did not agree with, and we are carefully considering our next steps,” spokesperson Brittni Thomason said in an email.
An attorney general’s office lawyer told Rayes during a July 8 hearing that the law creates no new crimes that could lead to charges. The “personhood” law says all other state laws should be interpreted to bestow all rights to an unborn child.
The attorney general’s office said in court filing that Rayes got it right last September when he refused to block the law. Rayes had cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from 1989 where the court declined to block Missouri’s nearly identical law.
Rayes said he has now changed his mind about the relevance of that case.
”The Court is now persuaded it was wrong to rely on Webster the first go around,” he wrote.
Sklarsky had argued the personhood law is unconstitutionally vague on several fronts and told Rayes that the attorney general said in its court papers that it’s “anyone’s guess” how state judges or prosecutors might apply the law.
Rayes’ ruling blocks enforcement of the law while the challenges precede though the court, including a possible trial.
”Medical providers should not have to guess about whether the otherwise lawful performance of their jobs could lead to criminal, civil, or professional liability solely based on how literally or maximalist state licensing, law enforcement, and judicial officials might construe the Interpretation Policy’s command,” Rayes said.
States now have wide-ranging rights to limit abortion, and many laws limiting or blocking all abortions that were previously blocked can now be enforced. That has led to battles in many states over which laws are now enforceable.
Arizona is in that position, with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey saying a ban on abortions after 15 weeks that he signed in March takes precedence over the pre-1901 law Brnovich said is in effect.
There were just over 13,000 abortions in Arizona in 2020, according to the most recent report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Of those, fewer than 650 were performed after 15 weeks of gestation.
—From AP reports
