Brian May Knighthood

Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the 2022 Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

 File photo | Associated Press

LONDON — Queen guitarist Brian May is now a "Sir."

May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics and is an animal welfare advocate, received a knighthood Friday as part of the U.K.'s annual New Year's Honors list. The Queen guitarist, who was honored for services to music and charity, said he hopes the knighthood will give him "a little bit more clout."

