Breonna Taylor Boyfriend Lawsuit

In this 2020 photo, attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.

 File photo | Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday.

The city agreed to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits filed by Walker in federal and state court, one of his attorneys, Steve Romines said in a written statement. He added that Taylor's death "will haunt Kenny for the rest of his life."

