APTOPIX Brazil Lula Inauguration

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives to the Planalto Palace with a group representing diverse segments of society after he was sworn in as new president Sunday in Brasilia, Brazil.

 Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro's administration will be held to account.

Lula is assuming office for the third time after thwarting far-right incumbent Bolsonaro's reelection bid. His return to power marks the culmination of a political comeback that is thrilling supporters and enraging opponents in a fiercely polarized nation.

