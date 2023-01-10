Brazil Bolsonaro in Florida

Resort security officers speak to journalists gathered outside the home where former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has been staying Tuesday in Reunion, Florida.

 Rebecca Blackwell

MIAMI — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters' brazen attack on Brazil's capital over the weekend.

But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt any plans for such a stinging rebuke. On Tuesday, he told a Brazilian media outlet that he would push up his return home, originally scheduled for late January, after being hospitalized with abdominal pains stemming from a 2018 stabbing.

