2023 Winter TCA - AMC

Bob Odenkirk participates in the AMC "lucky Hank" panel during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Tuesday at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California.

 Invision via AP

PASADENA, Calif. — Bob Odenkirk is still processing his feelings after suffering a massive heart attack in July 2021 and says a big takeaway is to strive for a better work-life balance.

"I don't think I've figured it out yet," the actor said Tuesday while attending a biannual gathering of TV critics. "I have to do a better job because we don't get to carry on forever. We just don't... I want to make the right choices so I can feel like I'm doing the best I can with the time I have left, the things that I love in this world. And I don't think I've figured it out yet, but I'm working on it."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.