Macy's-Thanksgiving-Parade

The Tom Turkey float waits along Central Park West before the start of the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

 File photo | Associated Press

NEW YORK — The debut of a giant "Bluey" balloon, Lea Michele and the Broadway cast of "Funny Girl" and the legendary Dionne Warwick are some of the highlights slated for this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year's parade — the 96th annual — will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus.

