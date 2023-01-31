Israel US Mideast

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second left, meets with Israeli emerging leaders at 'Feel Beit,' an Israeli-Palestinian art and culture collective Tuesday in Jerusalem.

 Pool via AP

JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank with no visible signs of progress toward halting one of the deadliest outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence in years.

The anemic outcome highlighted what appears to be the limited influence the Biden administration has over Israel's new government, which is dominated by hard-line nationalists who oppose concessions toward the Palestinians. But it also reflected a years-long process that has turned the U.S. into little more than a conflict manager — drawing Palestinian accusations that Washington is a dishonest broker with a bias toward Israel.

