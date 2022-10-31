Biden

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden give treats to trick-or-treaters Monday on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, on Monday were hosting the children of local firefighters, nurses, police officers and National Guard members for trick-or-treating at the White House on Halloween. But it was shaping up to be a soggy affair.

Rain fell Monday morning in Washington and showers were forecast for throughout the day.

