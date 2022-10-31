WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, on Monday were hosting the children of local firefighters, nurses, police officers and National Guard members for trick-or-treating at the White House on Halloween. But it was shaping up to be a soggy affair.
Rain fell Monday morning in Washington and showers were forecast for throughout the day.
It will be the Bidens’ first time welcoming trick-or-treaters as president and first lady. They were in Europe for Halloween last year, their first in the White House. They had the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the executive mansion lit up in orange for the spooky holiday.
Some 5,000 guests — children and their adult chaperones — were expected to stream through the gates to the south side of the White House, where Biden and his wife will hand out treats as part of this year’s “Trick-or-Treating in the President and First Lady’s Neighborhood.”
They were invited through local community groups, relevant organizations and labor unions, the White House said.
Details on what the president and first lady will hand out to trick-or-treaters has not been released. In past years, they received little boxes of presidential M&Ms and-or a White House-baked cookie. Michelle Obama added dried fruit in her quest to help children eat more good-for-you foods.
Several Cabinet departments and agencies will also participate, including the Education and Transportation departments, along with NASA, the U.S. Secret Service, the Peace Corps, the White House Fire Brigade and the White House Military Office.
Halloween has been celebrated at the White House since the mid-20th century.
