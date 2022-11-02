Election 2022 Massachusetts

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in support of the statewide Massachusetts Democratic ticket Wednesday in Boston.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Wednesday it is making $4.5 billion available through a low-income home energy assistance program to help with heating costs heading into what is expected to be a brutal winter.

Spending for the program is significantly higher than the typical annual funding of about $3.5 billion, but far below the $8 billion the administration and congressional Democrats delivered last winter as part of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package.

