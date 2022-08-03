Biden Abortion

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland, right, listen as President Joe Biden speaks virtually during the first meeting of the interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access on Wednesday in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that lays the groundwork for Medicaid to help women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.

The details are still being worked out, and the administration faces a challenging legal landscape because it's illegal to use federal funding to pay for abortions unless the woman's life is in danger or the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

