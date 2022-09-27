Biden

President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday in Washington.

 Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — President Joe Biden on Tuesday kept the nation's cap on refugee admissions at 125,000 for the 2023 budget year, despite pressure from advocates to raise it even higher to meet the need after falling far short of that target this year.

Refugees advocates have been pushing the Biden administration to do more to restore the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The more than four-decade-old program suffered deep cuts under the Trump administration, which slashed admissions to a record low of 15,000.

