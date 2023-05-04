Biden

President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday in Washington about National Small Business Week.

 Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris met on Thursday with the heads of Google, Microsoft and two other companies developing artificial intelligence as the Biden administration rolls out initiatives meant to ensure the rapidly evolving technology improves lives without putting people's rights and safety at risk.

President Joe Biden briefly dropped by the meeting in the White House's Roosevelt Room, saying he hoped the group could "educate us" on what is most needed to protect and advance society.

