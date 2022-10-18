Congress Behavioral Health

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference announcing investments in the nation's behavioral health infrastructure Tuesday at the HHS Humphrey Building in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The government announced plans Tuesday to award millions of dollars in grants to expand all-hours mental health and substance abuse care in more communities around the country.

"Today we're talking about providing to Americans 24/7 support for crisis care," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said. "That's something that's only been available to some, in some places. But depending on your income and ZIP code, you could be totally out of luck. That's going to start to change."

