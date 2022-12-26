Britain Avatar: The Way of Water Photo Call

Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver Zoe Saldana, James Cameron and Sam Worthington pose for photographers during a photo call for the film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on Dec. 4 in London.

 Invision via AP

LOS ANGELES — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.

James Cameron’s digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009’s first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

