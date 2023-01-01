Opera Yoncheva

This image provided by Met Opera shows Sonya Yoncheva as Fedora, left, and Piotr Beczala as Loris Ipanoff in Giordano's 'Fedora.'

 Ken Howard | Met Opera via AP

NEW YORK — Sonya Yoncheva, a soprano at the top of her profession, worries about classical music.

"My son, if I ask him, he always says, 'I want to be like Ronaldo.' And later, if I ask my girl, she will say, 'I want to be Lady Gaga and Beyoncé,'" the Bulgarian singer explained ahead of Saturday's new production premiere of Giordano's "Fedora" at the Metropolitan Opera. "They really don't associate with the classical music artists. Times are changing."

