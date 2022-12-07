Apple Music Sing

This image released by Apple Music shows Apple Music Sing, a new feature displayed an iPhone 14 Pro.

 Apple Music via AP

NEW YORK — Apple Music wants to help you and your friends sing along to your favorite songs with a new feature it's rolling out just as people gather for end-of-year parties.

Apple Music Sing gives the user the ability to adjust a song's vocals and an enhanced beat-by-beat lyric display, which both draw on the platform's massive song library. The result is what Apple hopes will be an effortless invitation to karaoke.

