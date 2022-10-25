NerdWallet-Millennial-Money-Credit-Card-Hacks

This 2019 photo shows Visa credit cards in New Orleans.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence waned this month as concerns about inflation took hold after receding somewhat in recent months.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October, from 107.8 in September. Consumers had grown more confident in the two previous months as rising gas prices moderated slightly even as the costs for other essential items remained elevated.

