Sundance Film Festival

The marquee of the Egyptian Theatre appears during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

 File photo | Associated Press

Randall Park made a pact with himself some years ago that he wouldn't attend the Sundance Film Festival if he didn't have a project there. But the "Fresh Off the Boat" star never imagined that his first time would be as a director and not as an actor.

His adaptation of "Shortcomings," Adrian Tomine's graphic novel about three young-ish Asian Americans finding themselves in the Bay Area, is among the films debuting in competition at the festival, which begins Thursday night in Park City, Utah.

