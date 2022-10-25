Kim Kardashian Kanye West Divorce

In this 2019 photo, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' exhibition in New York.

 File photo | Invision via AP

NEW YORK — Adidas ended its lucrative partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, which drew widespread criticism from Jewish groups, celebrities and others on social media who said the German sportswear company was being too slow to act.

The sneaker giant became the latest company to cut ties with Ye, who was suspended from Twitter and Instagram this month over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. The outcry swelled after demonstrators on a Los Angeles overpass unfurled a banner Saturday praising Ye's antisemitic comments.

