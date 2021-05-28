Shallow quake hits beneath Lake Tahoe; no injuries or damage

RENO, Nev. | A shallow magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck beneath Lake Tahoe on Friday but there were no immediate reports of any injuries of serious damage.

The quake reported at 8:25 a.m. was about 5.5 miles (9 kilometers) west of Tahoe's east shore.

Hundreds of people as far away as Reno reported on the U.S. Geological Survey web site they felt the temblor but nearly all indicated the shaking was "weak."

The Washoe County sheriff's office did not receive any immediate reports of damage and its deputies did not feel it, sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Johns said Friday.

The Nevada Seismological Lab originally reported the magnitude as 4.3, but the geological survey's revised estimate put it at 4.2. Several aftershocks followed, the largest 3.1. A magnitude 2.9 quake was reported earlier closer to the north shore at 4:59 a.m.

The event follows a series of earthquakes May 6 north of Lake Tahoe, about 27 miles (45 kilometers) west of Reno and the largest magnitude of those quakes was 4.7. None caused any damage.

The geological survey estimated the depth of Friday's temblor at 5.5 miles (9 kilometers). It said structural damage was not expected from a quake that shallow.

Ex-campaign manager for Ohio U.S. rep pleads guilty to theft

CINCINNATI | A former campaign manager for a veteran member of Congress pleaded guilty Friday to two federal counts in a case alleging he stole more than $1.4 million from the campaign.

Prosecutors have agreed not to seek a prison sentence longer than 32 months for Jamie Schwartz, 41, on the charges of wire fraud and falsification of records. He has expressed remorse and agreed to pay back the embezzled money. He admitted embezzling it during 2011-2019 while working for the campaigns of Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnati.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black didn't immediately set a sentencing date.

"The campaign was deeply disappointed to learn the scale of Mr. Schwartz's crimes and is grateful to all the officials involved for bringing this matter to its appropriate resolution," said Megan Sowards Newton, attorney for Chabot for Congress, adding that the campaign will continue working with the Federal Election Commission to correct any inaccurate filings that were made.

An attorney for Chabot said in 2019 that he had been the victim of "financial malfeasance."

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Schwartz has to pay back a total $1,420,475. That amount was updated at Friday's hearing and was about $20,000 higher than in earlier court documents.

Chabot is serving his 13th U.S. House term.

Feds: Ex-FBI agent defraud woman with 'secret probation'

DALLAS | A former FBI agent has been charged with fraud for allegedly conning a Texas woman out $800,000 by convincing her for years that she was on "secret probation." The retired agent at one point told the woman he'd have her probation lifted after she married him, prosecutors said.

William Roy Stone, Jr., 62, was indicted Tuesday on 11 federal counts including wire fraud, conspiracy and impersonation of a federal officer. The case was unsealed Friday after he made an initial appearance in a court in Dallas.

Stone's attorney, Gregg Gallian, said his client pleaded not guilty, denies the charges against him and "looks forward to exposing the truth of these misguided allegations in the courtroom." He declined to discuss the case further or say whether Stone had a romantic or sexual relationship with the woman he allegedly defrauded.

The FBI declined to comment.

Stone retired from the FBI's Dallas office in October of 2015 and the next month convinced the woman that a judge in Austin had put her under "secret probation" for drug crimes, according to prosecutors. He allegedly told the woman that he was still an agent, that the fictitious judge had appointed him to "mentor" and "supervise" her and that she had to pay for his expenses.

According to the indictment, Stone told the woman that she was forbidden to tell anyone about her probation and risked imprisonment and losing custody of her children if she did. The woman is not identified by name in court records.

Over the next four years, Stone allegedly coerced the woman into giving him hundreds of thousands of dollars, a Toyota pick-up truck, a Mercedes sedan and property in a suburb northwest of Dallas.

At one point, Stone proposed marriage to the woman, claiming he would then seek discharge of her probation, prosecutors said.

The FBI did not answer questions about Stone's tenure as an agent, whether he met the woman through his work for the bureau and whether they had a relationship. A spokeswoman for the bureau's Dallas office referred questions to the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General. A spokeswoman for the inspector general's office in turn referred question to federal prosecutors in Dallas, who declined to comment beyond what they said in a statement announcing the charges.