Biden backs changes in military sexual assault prosecution
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden on Friday put his stamp of approval on a long-debated change to the military justice system that would remove decisions on prosecuting sexual assault cases from military commanders.
Biden, however, stopped short of backing a congressional effort to strip commanders of oversight of all major crimes.
The president formally approved more than two dozen recommendations made by an independent review commission on sexual assault in the military. The changes include shifting decisions on prosecuting sexual assault cases to special victims prosecutors outside the chain of command to remove any appearance of conflicts of interest.
The military's sexual assault response coordinators and victims advocates also would be removed from the command structure system.
Reports of sexual assaults in the military have steadily gone up since 2006, according to Defense Department reports, including a 13% jump in 2018 and a 3% increase in 2019.
"I look forward to working with Congress to implement these necessary reforms and promote a work environment that is free from sexual assault and harassment for every one of our brave service members," Biden said in a statement endorsing the recommendations.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has the support of 66 senators for a bill that would have independent prosecutors handle all felony cases that call for more than a year in prison. But other key lawmakers and leaders of the military services have balked at including all major crimes. There are concerns that stripping control of all crimes from commanders could hurt military readiness, erode command authority and require far more time and resources.
Biden hailed Gillibrand's work on the issue. But he asked the commission to focus only on addressing the problems of sexual assault and harassment in the military, said a senior administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Asked about the Gillibrand legislation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden "looks forward to working with Congress to implement these necessary reforms," but she sidestepped whether he would be supportive of the proposed legislation.
Gillibrand in her own statement said the commission's recommendations — and the administration's embrace of them — would add momentum to efforts to reform the military justice system. Still, she urged a broader overhaul.
"We must resist the urge to create a separate but unequal system of justice within the military and must guarantee a professional, unbiased system for all service members," said Gillibrand, adding she would push for debate and a vote on a broader military justice reform bill when Congress returns.
Last month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, for the first time, voiced support for taking sexual assault and related crimes away from the chain of command and letting independent military lawyers handle them.
He issued a memo to Pentagon leadership Friday directing that they immediately move on the commission recommendation including adding sexual harassment as an offense under military law.
Austin's support came even as military service secretaries and chiefs, in memos to Austin and letters to Capitol Hill, said they were wary about the sexual assault change, and laid out greater reservations on more broadly revamping the military justice system.
Gillibrand has argued against limiting the change to sexual assault, saying it would be discriminatory and set up what some call a "pink" court to deal with crimes usually involving female victims.
"I'm deeply concerned that if they limit it to just sexual assault, it will really harm female service members. It will further marginalize them, further undermine them, and they'll be seen as getting special treatment," she previously told the AP.
The Army's handling of sexual assaults and other violence has come under significant scrutiny in the aftermath of a series of crimes, including murders and suicides last year at Fort Hood, Texas. A review panel found that military leaders at the post were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault and harassment and were utterly neglecting the sexual assault prevention program.
"These special victims require and deserve all critical decisions about their case to be made by a highly trained special victim prosecutor who is independent from the chain of command," the report says. "A commander's position within the unit leads to an inherent appearance of a conflict of interest."
Biden said during an International Women's Day speech in March that there would be "an all-hands-on-deck effort under my administration to end the scourge of sexual assault in the military." He underscored on Friday that reform was essential for the health of the military.
"This will be among the most significant reforms to our military undertaken in recent history, and I'm committed to delivering results,"" Biden said.
The commission made 28 recommendations and 54 sub-recommendations in its report to Biden, including specific changes to improve accountability of leadership, climate and culture and victim care and support.
Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said Biden and Austin's embrace of the commission's recommendations demonstrated the administration is "treating this issue with the urgency it deserves."
"As I have said, the scourge of sexual assault in our military must come to an end, and after years of trying and failing to address the problem the time has come to remove the prosecution of sexual assault crimes from the chain of command," Smith said.
Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims
DOVER, Del. | The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization's bankruptcy case.
The agreement filed in court by BSA attorneys late Thursday would mark one of the largest sums in U.S. history involving cases of sexual abuse. The filing, known as a restructuring support agreement, includes the BSA, abuse victims, local Boy Scouts councils and lawyers appointed to represent victims who might file future claims.
"After months of intensive negotiations, the debtors have reached resolution with every single official and major creditor constituency," BSA attorneys wrote.
The Boy Scouts of America sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020, moving to halt hundreds of lawsuits by men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders. The filing was intended to try to reach a global resolution of abuse claims and create a compensation fund for victims.
But attorneys for the Irving, Texas-based BSA had previously been unable to reach agreement with victims, local Boy Scout councils and insurers on how to compensate victims while allowing the 111-year-old organization to continue operating.
Thursday's agreement signals the BSA's acknowledgment that disagreements remain between attorneys representing abuse victims and those representing the BSA's insurers.
In an earlier court filing Thursday, attorneys for certain insurance companies accused the BSA of allowing attorneys for abuse victims to rewrite the BSA's restructuring plan to favor their clients.
"With only the fox guarding the henhouse, the outcome is utterly at odds with what BSA itself asserted was necessary for a confirmable plan and is permissible under the bankruptcy code," the insurers wrote.
Attorneys for insurers appear to be concerned, among other things, that decisions regarding insurance coverage issues would be made without their input.
Meanwhile, attorneys for the Boy Scouts are also asking for U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein to declare that they have no obligation to seek court approval of a previously announced settlement with The Hartford, one of the BSA's insurers.
The Hartford agreed to pay $650 million into the victims' trust in exchange for being released from any further obligations under policies dating to 1971.
The Hartford settlement was roundly criticized by attorneys for abuse victims, who estimate the insurer's liability exposure at several billion dollars. They made it clear that victims would not support any plan that includes the Hartford settlement.
The Boy Scouts have said that between $2.4 billion and $7.1 billion, including insurance rights, might be available for abuse victims. Attorneys for a committee that acts as a fiduciary representative of all victims in the bankruptcy case have estimated the value of some 82,500 sexual abuse claims at about $103 billion.
Matthew Sturdevant, a spokesperson for The Hartford, said the company's agreement with the Boy Scouts "is a crucial building block to move this bankruptcy case toward a conclusion."
"We are disappointed that the Boy Scouts of America have chosen to flout the organization's tenet of keeping promises by seeking to discard a thoughtfully negotiated and mutually agreed upon deal that appropriately values The Hartford's obligations," Sturdevant said in an email.
In a joint statement, representatives for the victims as well as future claimants representative said the restructuring support agreement will allow the Boy Scouts to emerge from bankruptcy "while providing meaningful compensation to the victims, and holding the Boy Scouts' insurers to the terms of the insurance policies purchased by the Boy Scouts and their affiliates over many decades."
In a revised plan submitted barely two weeks ago, the BSA offered to issue an $80 million promissory note to a trust fund for abuse victims. It also proposed maneuvers to make up to $50 million in additional cash available for abuse survivors. The proposed changes would increase the BSA's proposed contribution to as much as roughly $250 million, more than doubling a prior plan.
Under a new plan expected to be filed Friday, the BSA's 250-odd local councils would contribute $600 million into the fund for abuse victims, doubling an offer from earlier this year. Under the plan, the BSA and local councils would be released from liability in return for their contributions to the victims fund.
A hearing in the case is schedule for July 20.
Voting rights ruling increases pressure on Democrats to act
WASHINGTON | Congressional Democrats are facing renewed pressure to pass legislation that would protect voting rights after a Supreme Court ruling Thursday made it harder to challenge Republican efforts to limit ballot access in many states.
The 6-3 ruling on a case out of Arizona was the second time in a decade that conservatives on the Supreme Court have weakened components of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark Civil Rights-era law. But this opinion was released in a much different political climate, in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's lie that last year's election was stolen.
Trump's fabrications spurred Republicans in states such as Georgia and Florida to pass tougher rules on voting under the cloak of election integrity.
Democrats on Capitol Hill have already tried to respond with a sweeping voting and elections bill that Senate Republicans united to block last week. A separate bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore sections of the Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court previously weakened, has been similarly dismissed by most Republicans.
Those setbacks, combined with the Supreme Court's decision, have fueled a sense of urgency among Democrats to act while they still have narrow majorities in the House and Senate. But passing voting legislation at this point would almost certainly require changes to the filibuster, allowing Democrats to act without GOP support.
"Absolutely this increases the pressure to take a very hard look at whether the Senate is an institution that will allow itself to be rendered powerless and dysfunctional," said Rep. John Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat who sponsored a voting bill that passed the House in March.
Change won't be easy. A group of moderate Democratic senators, including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have ruled out revisions to the filibuster. In an evenly divided Senate, their rejection denies the votes needed to move forward with a procedural change.
Thursday's ruling was on a case in Sinema's home state. In an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, the court reversed an appellate ruling in deciding that Arizona's regulations — on who can return early ballots for another person and on refusing to count ballots cast in the wrong precinct — are not racially discriminatory.
Sinema assailed the decision in a statement, saying it would "hurt Arizonans' ability to make their voices heard at the ballot box." She reiterated her support for the bill yet said nothing about her opposition to the filibuster changes. That opposition stands in the way of the bill passing.
Democrats, who say the issue is an existential one for democracy and who need the support of voters of color in next year's midterms, quickly condemned the decision.
"If you believe in open and fair democracy and the principle of one person, one vote, today is one of the darkest days in all of the Supreme Court's history," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the ruling an "unprecedented assault" that "greenlights the brutal, accelerating campaign of voter suppression."
Speaking in Florida, President Joe Biden said he would have "much more to say" soon, but largely sidestepped comment.
For their part, Republicans show no sign of willingness to engage with Democrats on the issue.
"The states created the federal government, and it's not up to Chuck or Nancy or anyone else in Washington, D.C., to tell Arizona or anyone else how they should conduct an election," Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who was a party in the case, said on Fox News.
Many Republicans other have dismissed a series of recent hearings on the John Lewis bill as "theater."
"They are using this issue because they see a political opportunity," said Rep. Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who sits on the House Judiciary Committee. "The more they advance this narrative that it's us versus them, and oppressors versus the oppressed, and black versus white, it divides the country."
Questions hang over existing lawsuits challenging voting laws.
While experts generally agree that Thursday's decision will make legal challenges under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act more difficult, many of the lawsuits pending against GOP-backed laws this year make separate, constitutional claims. So those lawsuits will proceed.
The U.S. Justice Department's recent lawsuit against Georgia's new voting law does make a Section 2 challenge, although it was narrowly written and alleges an intent by Republican state lawmakers to discriminate against minority voters. In the Arizona case, the legal challenge centered on whether there was a discriminatory effect of the laws.
Still, advocates of voting rights protections were surprised by the breadth of the ruling.
"This ruling is much worse than we had anticipated," said Wendy Weiser, an attorney for the Brennan Center for Justice. "This is going to put a lot of pressure on Congress and the White House to pass the voting bills."
And it could embolden more Republican-led states to pursue further restrictions.
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, who supports the ruling, said: "States can be confident that they can go full speed ahead to strengthen elections and protect voting rights with security measures such as voter ID and other sensible measures to make it harder to steal elections."
Proposal would ban mink farming to stem coronavirus mutation
COLUMBIA, S.C. | A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something researchers have said can be accelerated when the virus spreads among animals.
The bill introduced this week is an effort from Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C. It would prohibit the import, export, transport, sale or purchase of mink in the United States.
Researchers have said that spread of COVID-19 among animals could speed up the number of mutations in the virus before it potentially jumps back to people.
Last year, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control issued new guidance to curb the spread of the coronavirus between minks and humans. The agency warned that when COVID-19 starts spreading on a mink farm, the large numbers of animal infections means "the virus can accumulate mutations more quickly in minks and spread back into the human population."
Denmark reported last year that 12 people had been sickened by a variant of the coronavirus that had distinct genetic changes also seen in mink.
"What we want to do is ban the inhumane practice of farming mink for fur," Mace said Friday during an interview with The Associated Press. "At the same time, it's also a public health crisis, so it helps fix both of those situations."
"Knowing that there are variants, and being someone who cares about the humane treatment of animals, this is sort of a win-win for folks," she added. "And I believe that you'll see Republicans and Democrats on both sides of the aisle work on this together."
According to Fur Commission USA, a nonprofit representing U.S. mink farmers, there are approximately 275 mink farms in 23 states across the United States, producing about 3 million pelts per year. That amounts to an annual value of more than $300 million, according to the commission.
There have been several mink-related coronavirus cases in the U.S. In December, a mink caught outside an Oregon farm tested positive for low-levels of the coronavirus. State officials said they believed the animal had escaped from a small farm already under quarantine because of a coronavirus outbreak among mink and humans.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a mink on a Michigan farm "and a small number of people" were infected with a coronavirus "that contained mink-related mutations," something officials said suggested that mink-to-human spread may have occurred.
While mink-to-human spread is possible, CDC officials said "there is no evidence that mink are playing a significant role in the spread of SARS-CoV-2 to people."
