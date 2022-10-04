Financial Markets Wall Street Musk Twitter

Traders gather around a post as Twitter shares resume trading on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday in New York.

 Associated Press

The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk's on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion.

Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware.

