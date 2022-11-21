Illinois Michigan Football

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs the ball as Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott defends in the first half of a game on Nov, 19 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

 Associated Press

Moving toward the latest monumental matchup between Michigan and Ohio State, the Big Ten rivals share another Associated Press college football poll milestone.

Michigan became the second school, joining Ohio State, to appear in at least 900 rankings since the media poll started in 1936.

