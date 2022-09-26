A 4-0 start put the Jayhawks atop the others receiving votes pile Sunday in The Associated Press college football poll presented by Regions Bank, 41 points behind No. 25 Kansas State.
The Jayhawks have not been ranked since mid-October 2009, a dry spell of nearly 13 years that is currently the longest among Power Five conference programs.
Getting stuck behind the Sunflower State rivalry must have been particularly annoying to Kansas fans.
The Wildcats moved into the rankings for the first time this season after upsetting Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday. That big win came a week after K-State lost at home to Tulane, which in turn lost to Southern Mississippi on Saturday.
Those types of results can twist voters in knots.
Meanwhile, Kansas and quarterback Jaylon Daniels have rolled through Tennessee Tech, West Virginia, Houston and Duke, with the middle two on the road. Take out the FCS opponent and the Jayhawks have an average margin of victory of 13 points.
They also rank third in the nation behind No. 3 Ohio State and TCU and just ahead of No. 2 Alabama in yards per play (7.80). Nice company.
Kansas' resume has a similar look to No. 24 Pittsburgh's. Both beat West Virginia in close games. Both have Group of Five road wins: Kansas at Houston and Pitt at Western Michigan. Both beat FCS schools.
The difference is Pitt lost an OT game to No. 8 Tennessee at home and Kansas handed Duke its first loss of the season.
Close call, but Reality Check says advantage KU. The voters are going to make the Jayhawks do more.
