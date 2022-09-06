Florida linebacker Amari Burney (2) is swarmed by teammates on the sideline after making a game-saving interception in the end zone near the end of an NCAA college game against Utah on September in Gainesville, Florida.
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs past Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, bottom, after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college game on September 3 in Atlanta.
Georgia has been ranked No. 1 or 2 in 15 of the last 17 polls, with the other two weeks at No. 3.
Since 2017, Georgia has been ranked No. 2 in the country 13 times and No. 1 nine times, all last season.
From 1981 — the season after Georgia won the national title — to 2016, the Bulldogs were ranked in the top two a total of 10 times.
— Florida's jump from unranked to No. 12 is the biggest for an unranked team since the first regular-season poll of 2016, when Texas landed at No. 11 and Wisconsin at No. 10 after Week 1 victories.
— No. 24 Tennessee is ranked for the first time under second-year coach Josh Heupel.
— Oregon's humbling loss to Georgia sent the Ducks all the way out of the rankings. It's the first time Oregon has been unranked in a poll for which it was eligible since the last regular-season AP Top 25 of 2020.
— Cincinnati dropped out after losing at Arkansas by a touchdown, its first regular-season loss since late in the 2019 season.
For the Bearcats, who made the College Football Playoff last year, it snapped a run of 45 consecutive poll appearances, which was the fifth-longest active streak in the country.
CONFERENCE CALL
Florida and Tennessee moving into the rankings gives the SEC eight ranked teams, the most for a conference since the SEC had eight three times in 2020.
The record for ranked teams from one conference is 10 by the SEC early in the 2018 season. From 2011-18, the SEC had eight teams ranked in a AP Top 25 a total of 14 times.
SEC — 8 (Nos. 1, 2, 6, 12, 16, 20, 22, 24).
ACC — 5 (Nos. 5, 15, 17, 18, 23).
Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 3, 4, 14, 19).
Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 7, 9, 11).
Pac-12 — 2 (Nos. 10, 13).
Independents — 2 (Nos. 8, 21).
American — 1 (No. 25).
RANKED vs. RANKED
No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU. Future Big 12 matchup.
No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida. The first time both will be ranked when they play since 2007.
No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt. First SEC/ACC ranked nonconference matchup of the season.
