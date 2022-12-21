NFL Sunday Ticket Football

The YouTube TV logo is seen at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles. 

 Associated Press

YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL's "Sunday Ticket" package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday evening.

A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss financial matters and the contract is still being negotiated.

