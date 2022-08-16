BMW Player Meeting Golf

Tiger Woods of the US on the 11th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship July 14 on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. Woods was scheduled to go to Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the privacy of the meeting. 

 Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. — The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, even if he didn't have clubs and might not be seen.

Woods was scheduled to come to Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship.

