Big 12 Commissioner

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, left, is presented with a personalized jersey by University of Central Florida athletic director Terry Mohajir during a press conference Oct. 26 at the University of Central Florida. UCF is among the four new schools joining the Big 12 in their conference expansion beginning in 2023

 Associated Press

The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons, according to people familiar with the deal.

Two people confirmed details of the new media rights deal to The Associated Press on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity because contracts have yet to be finalized and no official announcement was expected soon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.