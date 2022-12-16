White Sox Benintendi Baseball

New York Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi gestures toward teammates after hitting an RBI-single during the eighth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, on in New York.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.