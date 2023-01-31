49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans speaks at a news conference before a practice on Jan. 26 in Santa Clara, California.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — DeMeco Ryans has been hired as coach of the Houston Texans, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on the condition on anonymity since the hiring had not been announced.

