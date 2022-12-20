Royals Lyles Baseball

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws during the second inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 10 in Baltimore. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

