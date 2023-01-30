Royals Mariners Baseball

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Grienke throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a game in 2010 in Seattle.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals and Zach Greinke have agreed to a contract for the coming season, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, making it nine seasons over two stints in Kansas City for the six-time All-Star pitcher.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the 39-year-old Greinke still needed to pass a physical.

