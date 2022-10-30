Pelosi Husband Assaulted

Investigators work outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi on Friday in San Francisco. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the Pelosi case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday.

