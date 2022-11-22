Texas Kansas Football

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, right, reacts to a roughing the passer penalty called on Texas during the second quarter of a game, Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to their second contract extension in less than three months, this time adding two years to his deal and keeping him tied to the Jayhawks through the 2029 season, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the school had not announced the extension.

