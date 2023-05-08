Kansas St Klieman Contract Football

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the Big 12 Conference championship game in 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

 File photo | Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State and Chris Klieman are finalizing a new contract that would give the football coach a substantial pay raise while keeping him tied to the program for the next eight seasons, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The contract will have a total value of $44 million, making Klieman one of the better-paid coaches in the Big 12, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because signatures were still needed on paperwork to make it official. The agreement was first reported by ESPN.

