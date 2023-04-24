Packers Jets Trade Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half of al game in 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

 File photo | Associated Press

After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple.

The New York Jets agreed on a deal Monday to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams had not officially announced the deal.

