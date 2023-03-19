Rams Chargers Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs added two more pieces to their rapidly evolving defense Friday by agreeing to terms with former Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards III and former Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill on one-year deals, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because their contracts were still pending physicals.

